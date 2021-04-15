HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman charged with stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services was released Wednesday from jail and placed on home detention.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 68, was arrested last week and charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
River Valley Child Development Services provides a variety of resources for children and families in the area, ranging from after-school programs and food programs to running branches of the state’s Birth to Three program.
According to an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia by State Police Trooper Bradford S. Burner, Phillips opened a bank account under the agency’s name without its consent and used it to funnel millions of dollars from legitimate accounts.
Susan Brodof, executive director of River Valley Child Development Services, said a new employee noticed some red flags after Phillips left in fall 2020, which led to an internal investigation before the case was turned over to police.
Phillips waived her right to a preliminary evidence hearing Wednesday and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond with special conditions, such as GPS-monitored home detention.
Burner said River Valley Child Development Services received millions of dollars in funding from 2013 to 2020 from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Department of Education to help fund its programs.
Prior to her termination around September 2020, Phillips, who had worked with the agency since 1986, was responsible for all financial operations of the business.
Around 2001, Phillips opened a bank account using the agency’s name and federal employer identification number, but her own residential address without consent from the company, Burner said.
Burner’s investigation found Phillips moved funds from River Valley Child Development Services to the account and created false invoices to cover her tracks. After depositing the checks into the faux account, she would issue checks directly to herself and her business, Attitude Aviation. The airline service company received about $3.4 million, while Phillips received about $1.15 million.
If convicted, Phillips faces up to 10 years in prison.
As part of her bond, she will be monitored by federal probation officers and is banned from contacting anyone who might be connected to the case. She also must not possess a firearm or use alcohol or illegal drugs. She must surrender any pilot licenses and avoid all airports and airstrips as well.