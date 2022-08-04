HUNTINGTON — A Boone County, West Virginia, woman facing charges after a high-speed chase on Interstate 64 last month waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested July 23 on multiple charges after leading police officers on a high-speed chase with her young child and a pig in the vehicle.
Beall was initially stopped around 6:11 p.m. on Interstate 64 for registration and equipment violations, according to the Milton Police Department.
After failing to roll down her windows for the officer, Beall fled, driving over 100 mph.
Police said Beall got off I-64 at the Barboursville exit and circled behind a fast food restaurant, where officers from Milton and Barboursville attempted to block her. A criminal complaint said Beall ran over an officer’s foot as she fled.
She was taken to Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with an initial $60,100 cash-only bond.
She waived her right to Thursday’s hearing in exchange for her bond going from cash only to standard terms.
“Standard terms will be 10 percent of (bond) and get out,” Cabell County assistant prosecutor Payton Smith said. “One of the terms is that she’s not allowed to regain custody of her child.”
During the chase, Beall made her way to Aldi in Barboursville, where she was successfully boxed in by officers, police reported in the criminal complaint.
Officers said Beall resisted being removed from her car and being handcuffed. She was charged with fleeing from officers, fleeing with reckless indifference, battery, improper or expired registration, illegal tint on windows, child endangerment, child neglect with risk of injury and obstructing.
The charges of child neglect with risk of injury, battery, obstructing and fleeing with reckless indifference were added after the investigation, with an additional bond of $19,500.
Police said the child who was in the car during the pursuit was taken by Child Protective Services and the pig was turned over to animal control officials.
The case will be presented to the Cabell County grand jury.
