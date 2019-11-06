HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was charged over the weekend for firing her gun in downtown Huntington during an altercation with a group of individuals outside a bar.
Kaitlyn Harris, 24, was charged with one count of felony wanton endangerment. She is not listed as an inmate in the jail system.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, police were called to the parking lot of a bar in the 800 block of 6th Avenue on Saturday where Harris and several friends were involved in a physical altercation that involved “verbal taunting and attempting to provoke another physical altercation.”
While the groups were taunting each other to fight, the defendant allegedly went to her truck and, while standing in the open driver’s-side door, fired three rounds from a firearm.
She placed the gun back inside the truck when officers arrived, the complaint said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Trespassing, shoplifting, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 29, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 9:09 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of East Campbell Park.
Runaway, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Friday, 500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing by making false statements to police, fugitive from justice, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 11 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Paraphernalia, 3:36 a.m. Monday, Springdale Avenue and Oney Avenue.