HUNTINGTON — A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a man in West Huntington last November.
Autumn Faith Hammond, 22, of Southfield, Michigan, was jailed at Western Regional Jail on Wednesday. The Huntington Police Department charged her with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, about 4:25 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, a Huntington Police patrol unit was flagged down by someone reporting a shooting. Police found Jason Ellis, 38, on a porch at 850 Washington Ave. with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Ellis’ girlfriend, Geri Baily, said before the shooting the victim had stolen about seven ounces of cannabis from Hammond. Hammond confronted both the victim and Baily and held a pistol to both of their heads, threatening to shoot them if it wasn’t returned.
Baily left the home, but Ellis was unable to leave and was found shot shortly after on the porch of his residence.
The criminal complaint said detectives later spoke to Hammond’s brother, who said about 30 minutes after the shooting he spoke with Hammond, who had told him she had shot the victim because of the theft.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.