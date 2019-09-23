WAYNE – A Huntington woman was charged with malicious wounding over the weekend in Wayne County after an argument at a bar allegedly turned into a violent stabbing at a home in Westmoreland.
Verma Jean Meade, 45, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department charged her with malicious wounding. Her bond was set at $25,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, officers were called Sunday to the 300 block of May Drive, off Spring Valley Drive in Huntington, for a stabbing complaint. When officers arrived, they found the front door opened with a pool of blood in front of the door.
Officers identified themselves before entering the home, to which the victim, a man, responded. The alleged victim was found sitting in the kitchen floor covered in blood with lacerations to his left arm, right hand, neck and right side of his head. Officers said blood was found smeared throughout the downstairs and upstairs of the apartment.
A “silver kitchen knife” believed to have been used in the attack was found in the living room, sitting in a foot massager. Broken glass was also found in the room.
Meade soon came down the stairs of the apartment and went to the door unarmed before she was detained for questioning.
The alleged victim allegedly told police he is in a relationship with the defendant and the pair lives together at the apartment. The couple had been out at a local tavern when the two had an argument and left the establishment separately. Upon arriving home, Meade acted as if everything was fine before Meade allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing and cutting him, the man said.
Meade allegedly told police the man “had left her at the bar and made her mad.” She later said the alleged victim had grabbed her by the hair, which prompted her to use the knife in self-defense. Officers were unable to locate any pulled hair at the scene, however.
Both individuals were advised on how to obtain domestic violence assistance and Meade was arrested.
Meade is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.