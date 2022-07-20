IRONTON — A woman who pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide of a former boyfriend was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.
Linessa Bailey, 34, of County Road 7D, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to the maximum prison sentence for reckless homicide.
A co-defendant in the case, Aaron K. Scott, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, was acquitted in the murder of Wayne Pemberton at his home in Lawrence County last Dec. 9.
Scott was acquitted last month on charges of tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana. He ended up being placed on probation Monday for four years after he couldn’t be sent to the STAR Community Justice Center as part of a four- to five-month program due to health reasons.
Bailey could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said Bailey caused the situation that led to Pemberton’s death. After Scott shot Pemberton in the leg, Bailey closed the door on Pemberton and didn’t call 911 or render assistance to the man, Anderson said.
Pemberton died at the scene, according to authorities.
“She caused the situation,” Anderson said.
Bailey had dated both Scott and Pemberton, and it was Bailey who called Scott wanting marijuana, leading him to Lawrence County.
Pemberton was armed with a cane-like stick that had a bicycle-style handle on it. Pemberton and Scott got into an argument and Scott shot him. Scott pleaded not guilty by reason of self-defense and was acquitted on the murder charge.
