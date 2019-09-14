HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
ACCESSORY: Huntington police have arrested the girlfriend of a man charged in a violent robbery in Guyandotte last month for reportedly helping him hide the weapon used, transporting him out of state, and subsequently lying to police about the case.
Rudi Ann Smith, 33, of Huntington, is charged with obstruction and two counts of being an accessory before and after the fact, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Smith's boyfriend, Shawn "Tyler" Cook, 27, of Huntington, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with malicious assault and first-degree robbery. According to complaints, Cook struck Shane Edie in the face with a pistol during a robbery Aug. 23 at Cook and Smith's residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte.
The hit caused Edie's teeth to break and his mouth to sustain a gash and puncture wound, resulting in "disfigurement." Around $120 and a cellphone were stolen.
Later that day, Smith drove Cook away from the scene to dispose of the pistol, reports state, which was later recovered by detectives. At the scene, Smith reportedly gave false information to police about their relationship, their shared residency, and gave detectives a false name for Cook, reports state.
Smith then drove Cook outside the Huntington area and across state lines (though where is not specified) to avoid detection between Aug. 25 and Sept. 6. Smith was incarcerated at Western Regional Jail at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Bond was $55,000 cash.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
PROSTITUTION: A man was cited after Huntington police said he was observed propositioning someone for sex Thursday evening in Huntington's West End.
Charles Del Papa is charged with misdemeanor proposition of prostitution, according to reports from the Huntington Police Department.
The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday at West 13th Street and West 5th Avenue, reports state. Patrol units spotted the act as it happened, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said, and the arrest was not part of a larger sting operation.
He is not listed as an inmate at Western Regional Jail.
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Threats via electronic device, 11:27 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary, 7:06 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Leaving the scene of an accident, concealing a deadly weapon, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering a vehicle, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:42 a.m. Thursday, 28th Street/Priddie Street.
Burglary, 7 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Burglary, fleeing on foot, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, 4800 block of Bradley Road.
Disorderly conduct, 4:32 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
No additional felons were booked into Western Regional Jail as of press time Friday.