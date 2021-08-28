HUNTINGTON — A woman is facing kidnapping charges after police accused her of taking a 5-year-old boy from his family and tossing him into the Ohio River.
Kimberly Dawn Maxwell, 41, was booked at Western Regional Jail at 2 a.m. Saturday after being charged by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department with kidnapping, malicious assault and child neglect creating the risk of death or injury. A bond was not listed as of Saturday afternoon.
Huntington City Manager Hank Dial said shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and Huntington Fire Department were dispatched to Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington after receiving calls about a child being thrown into the river.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, whose department is overseeing the criminal investigation, said the child, a 5-year-old with autism who is nonverbal, was thrown into the river by a stranger.
“A family was at the park eating dinner and this lady came up, sat down with them. They didn’t know who she was,” Zerkle said. “She acted like the child was hers. She took the child and threw him into the river. She (went to) the river and got in herself.”
Bystanders were able to get the child out of the river, but the Huntington Fire Department launched its boat to retrieve the woman, who was in the water for about 37 minutes before she was rescued, Zerkle said.
The child did not suffer physical injuries, Zerkle said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
