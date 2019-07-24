HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
DRUG HOUSE ARREST: A Huntington woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with securing a rental home in the West End to be used as a stash house by a multistate drug trafficking organization.
Alita Christine Patterson, 43, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Patterson's arrest stems from a warrant search executed by Huntington police at 303 W. 9th Ave. on May 2, which was found to be unoccupied. Inside, however, police discovered 122 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm, complaints state. Patterson is said to have been paying rent for the apartment since July 2018 for use by drug traffickers.
The adjacent house, 305 W. 9th Ave., was raided earlier this month. Four Michigan men were arrested inside on potential federal drug charges. Another nearby house, 900 Washington Ave., was also raided that day.
Patterson is housed at Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.
SHOOTING: A man faces multiple charges after firing a shot while surrounded by multiple people early Tuesday in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
Davonta Shunnar Floyd, 25, is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to process, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Floyd is accused of firing one round from a semi-automatic handgun in a "highly populated area" nearby several apartments, complaints state. Those in the immediate area included his girlfriend and a Huntington police officer who was passing in a marked cruiser. No injuries were reported.
Floyd was convicted of felony uttering of counterfeit bills in 2015 and barred from having a firearm. Once arrested, he refused to be fingerprinted by officers, complaints state.
Floyd's residence is listed as "homeless" on criminal complaints, though he did have a Michigan driver's license.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Driving under suspension, no insurance, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Interstate 64.
Driving under suspension, 12:31 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Main Street.
Discharging a firearm within city limits, burglary, 11:52 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Battery, 12:25 p.m. Monday, Adams Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
Trespassing, 7:50 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
David Dwayne Bond, 39, was incarcerated at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. U.S. marshals charged him on an unspecified felony. Bond was denied.
Jason Matthew Flowers, 44, was incarcerated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking without entering. Bond was $30,000.
Fred Arlington McConnell, 41, was incarcerated at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was $100,000.
James Waylon Molinaro, 44, was incarcerated at 8 a.m. Tuesday. U.S. marshals charged him on an unspecified felony. Bond was denied.
Trista Renae Shelton, 35, was incarcerated at 5:06 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Jonathan Eddie Wilson, 30, was incarcerated at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with attempted burglary and domestic assault. Bond was $50,000.
Angel Marie Wright, 39, was incarcerated at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with strangulation. Bond was $55,000.