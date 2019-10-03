20191004-hd-gun
Buy Now

Submitted.

 By COURTNEY HESSLER The Herald-Dispatch chessler@hdmediallc.com

HUNTINGTON — A South Point, Ohio, woman was cited by police Wednesday after she attempted to carry a firearm onto an airplane in Huntington, marking the ninth weapon found by airport authorities this year.

According to Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the office of public affairs for the TSA, the Lawrence County woman was cited by officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after TSA officers found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in her carry-on.

The officers spotted the weapon when the woman’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and detailed the woman for questioning before citing her on a weapons charge.

The TSA officers caught just two firearms at the HTS checkpoint in 2018.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.