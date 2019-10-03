HUNTINGTON — A South Point, Ohio, woman was cited by police Wednesday after she attempted to carry a firearm onto an airplane in Huntington, marking the ninth weapon found by airport authorities this year.
According to Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the office of public affairs for the TSA, the Lawrence County woman was cited by officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after TSA officers found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in her carry-on.
The officers spotted the weapon when the woman’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and detailed the woman for questioning before citing her on a weapons charge.
The TSA officers caught just two firearms at the HTS checkpoint in 2018.