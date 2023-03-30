The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jessica Diane Gordon met with Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles and counsel via Microsoft TEAMS March 29, 2023, to discuss a sentence reconsideration in the 2017 murder of her husband.

 XENA BUNTON | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County circuit judge asked attorneys to meet in four weeks to discuss a possible plea change for a “model inmate” convicted in the murder of her husband.

While Jessica Diane Gordon had attorneys Raymond Nolan and Ashley Lockwood representing her, she filed a motion for a sentence reconsideration of her December 2021 Kennedy plea deal of second-degree murder.

