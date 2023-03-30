While Jessica Diane Gordon had attorneys Raymond Nolan and Ashley Lockwood representing her, she filed a motion for a sentence reconsideration of her December 2021 Kennedy plea deal of second-degree murder.
Gordon, her attorneys, and Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney will meet with Judge Chris Chiles on April 26.
A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt. Gordon’s conviction had a determinate 25-year sentence.
Gordon fatally shot her husband, 31-year-old Christopher Gordon, on Oct. 22, 2017, in their bedroom at the couple’s home on Cavalier Drive in Huntington shortly after a fight ended between the two.
According to police, Gordon said her husband had held her down on a bed, but she gave conflicting information when she said he had strangled her. She fired one bullet, which struck her husband in his left temple, with a gun she retrieved from a gun safe.
“My children are desperate to even be able to see me,” Gordon said about her children who live in New Hampshire. “I haven’t been able to see or touch my children in six years because of lockdowns and different policies.”
A victim advocate assigned to the courtroom was shaking their head in frustration during Gordon’s speech via Microsoft Teams.
Chiles noted Gordon’s motion was well-written. In a letter from Gordon filed in the circuit court, she said the motion was first sent in March 2022.
Chiles repeatedly said Gordon was a “model inmate” — a title used in her motion — according to multiple programs she completed incarcerated and is waiting to finish her degree from Ashland University. Gordon also said she is on a waitlist for a cosmetology license at Lakin Correctional Center.
Gordon said her volunteer work at Western Regional jail included a implementation of a hygiene procedure during COVID-19 and teacher’s assistant to help inmates obtain their GED.
Gordon and Nolan told Chiles the previous plea deal created by Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers and former assistant prosecutor Kenneth Bannon gave two plea options.
The plea included the second-degree murder or a plea with a charges of voluntary manslaughter — a three- to 15-year sentence — and use of a firearm in commission of a felony — a determinate eight-year sentence.
Gordon said she was “so out of (her) mind” during the plea deal that she even wanted the death penalty.
“(The reconsideration) would allow (Gordon) to qualify for a reduced security clearance within the prison and qualify for work release two years prior to her minimum discharge date,” the motion filed by Gordon stated.
“(Gordon) lost her entire livelihood and will re-entering the world with no financial stability at a middle age. An opportunity for work release would allow her the ability to save funds and be more financially stable upon entry, as well as providing a lesser burden on family members.”
Gordon has served five years and has a mandatory 10 years before parole, according to Nolan.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Gordon said she wants to work because she is in “financial ruins.”
“I am just begging for an opportunity to somehow make this situation better,” Gordon told Chiles and counsel.
Sweeney said the state objects to any reconsideration to the plea deal. Sweeney said the victim’s family was involved in the decision of the plea deal.
“I commend the defendant for everything she has done in the prison system and I commend her for all the suffering she has done, but what about the victim in this case?” Sweeney asked. “He is not here. He cannot touch the children, either.”
Chiles told Sweeney to discuss a plea deal with the victim’s family before meeting in April.
