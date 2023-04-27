The child was admitted to a local hospital Sept. 27, 2022, with burns on her arm and back as well as bruises on her neck, buttocks and facial areas.
Allen told Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell that Ball strangled, burned and kicked her daughter at his residence when she was doing errands. Allen said she was only gone for an hour.
“I left my daughter with Mr. Ball. He wasn’t responsible and put her at risk,” Allen said when told to describe her participation in the crime. She said Ball was someone she was seeing as a “fling,” but is also her brother-in-law.
Ball admitted to smacking the child with his hand on her buttocks and putting his hand on her neck as he placed her into a hot shower, according to the criminal complaint.
In the hearing, Allen admitted to initially lying to police that she was present at the apartment during the abuse when she was not.
“I panicked and got scared,” Allen said.
During the investigation, West Virginia State Police Trooper S.N. Swope executed a search warrant at Allen’s residence and noted it was in “filthy condition.”
Swope’s report stated the apartment had a significant cockroach infestation, the kitchen and bathroom were unsanitary, and the refrigerator was mostly empty.
The child’s bedroom was also considered unsafe and unsanitary, the complaint said.
Farrell set a sentencing date of June 27 at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.