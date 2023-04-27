The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221012_hd_donald
Amie Allen is arraigned by Cabell County magistrate Chris Sperry for charges of child neglect with injury on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A woman entered an information plea in a child neglect case in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday after her child was admitted to the hospital with burns.

Amie Allen, 41, pleaded guilty to a single count of child neglect resulting in substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

