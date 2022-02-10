HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County woman entered a Kennedy plea Wednesday for driving intoxicated and causing a death more than seven years after the incident occurred.
Rachel Louise Adkins, 38, entered a Kennedy plea for driving under the influence causing death for the death of David Saddler, 51, as a result of a head-on collision Nov. 10, 2014.
A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt. Adkins’ sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, with Judge Alfred Ferguson.
Adkins was accused of driving under the influence when her vehicle crossed a center line around the 5300 block of W.Va. 10 and struck Saddler’s vehicle. According to a criminal complaint filed with Cabell County Magistrate Court at the time of the arrest, Saddler was on life support following the crash and died 11 days later.
The complaint states a blood test showed Adkins had gabapentin, pseudoephedrine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, tramadol and o-desmethyltramadol in her system after the incident occurred.
Prosecuting attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers said the process taking so long was not the fault of any particular person or the court. Hammers also said he was content with the outcome.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.