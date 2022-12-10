HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman faces two decades in federal prison after admitting to distributing a deadly opioid.
Courtney Michelle McComas, 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a quantity of fentanyl. She faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine at her March 6, 2023, sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made in court show McComas sold approximately 1.63 grams of fentanyl Sept. 24,2021, to a confidential informant in a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Richmond Street in Huntington.
McComas admitted to that transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 2 grams of fentanyl to the confidential informant again on Nov. 16, 2021, in Huntington.
On Nov. 19, 2021, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at an Oney Avenue residence and of a vehicle in Huntington. McComas admitted to possessing the approximately 41 grams of fentanyl found by officers during the searches, and further admitted that she intended to distribute the fentanyl.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.
