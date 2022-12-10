The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman faces two decades in federal prison after admitting to distributing a deadly opioid.

Courtney Michelle McComas, 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a quantity of fentanyl. She faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine at her March 6, 2023, sentencing.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

