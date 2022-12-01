The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GRAYSON, Ky. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Beckley, West Virginia, on charges of first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and murder following a crash on Interstate 64 last year, according to the Kentucky State Police.

State police responded to a crash Jan. 24, 2021. The driver of the vehicle, Crystal Hodge, was speeding while heading eastbound on I-64 during inclement weather and was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

