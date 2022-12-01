GRAYSON, Ky. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Beckley, West Virginia, on charges of first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and murder following a crash on Interstate 64 last year, according to the Kentucky State Police.
State police responded to a crash Jan. 24, 2021. The driver of the vehicle, Crystal Hodge, was speeding while heading eastbound on I-64 during inclement weather and was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a news release.
Hodge lost control of her SUV, struck an embankment and rolled over a number of times, according to a release. An 8-year-old was killed and an 11-year-old suffered serious injuries, according to the release.
The 8-year-old wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.
After an investigation, the case was presented to the Carter County grand jury and an indictment was recently issued for Hodge.
She was arrested by West Virginia State Police and taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending extradition to Kentucky to face charges in Carter County, according to the release.
