IRONTON — A Florida woman faces a prison sentence of 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of rape in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Faith R. Long, 25, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, also agreed to testify against a co-defendant later this month.
Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing for Long for Dec. 14.
In an unrelated case, Paul Walker Sr., 53, of Township Road 1086, South Point, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
In other cases:
Jonathan A. Sammut, 30, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. He was placed on community control sanctions for three years.
Melissa S. Jenkins, 39, of Private Drive 954, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of controlled substance and aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for 30 months and was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
Brandon L. Strunk, 30, of the 500 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous ordnance and having a weapon while under disability. He was placed on community control sanctions for three years and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
Shawn Delong, 45, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of tampering with evidence. His bond was increased to $250,000.
Lansen S. Waugh, 42, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, then released for time already served. He also was ordered to forfeit $2,490.
Christopher L. Vidoni, 54, of Portsmouth, Ohio, failed a drug screening while he was on an intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds.
Oscar Lucerno Jr., 20, of Columbus, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to pay $600 in court costs and supervisory fees and forfeit $5,390 to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and $5,390 to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Fund.
