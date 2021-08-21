Vonyetta Taylor, left, and Krystal Chukwuemeka will help parents and guardians in the Huntington area learn to manage hair that is outside their understanding during upcoming Curly Cutie Haircare classes.
HUNTINGTON — A local business owner is hoping to build confidence in children and their guardians through their crowning glory — hair.
The Curly Cutie Haircare classes will give guardians in the Huntington area an hour-long crash-course on managing hair that is outside their understanding. The course is open for anyone who struggles with grooming the hair of a child in their care due to different textures or styling.
Krystal Chukwuemeka, who owns the Southside Wellness Studio and is a licensed massage therapist and aesthetician and also takes cosmetology classes at the Huntington School of Beauty Culture, hopes the adults will walk away knowing how to detangle and manage hair properly by using the right hair techniques and more knowledge about hair products.
As of now, classes are set from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and Sept. 13 at The Apollo Venue at 352 Norway Ave. in Huntington and cost $25. Tickets for Monday’s class can be purchased at bit.ly/3yWRgA1.
Chukwuemeka said she decided to create the class after hearing a lot of questions from caretakers who don’t know how to manage hair different from their own, whether it be a child in their family or a newly placed foster child. She believes it’s a much-needed course and will be a fun experience.
She said it is for anyone — moms, dads, grandparents and foster parents — who needs help for a child with any type of hair. Chukwuemeka said she was in contact with Necco, a foster care and adoption agency, and expected foster parents to be at the class, but has also heard from grandparents and others.
“There’s all kinds of different techniques and products that are out there that, you know, that help them,” she said. “It makes you feel better when you know what you’re doing. You know, it’s a little bit empowering.”
By empowering the person doing a child’s hair, the child will also be empowered and gain confidence in themselves, she said.
The majority of the class is expected to be able to handle different hair, with the rest being taken up by answering questions. There will be models to help with explanations.
If a person is interested in the course, but hesitant about being in a group, private lessons are available as a service.
She hopes to continue the courses monthly.
“I just want people to not feel so lost around here. That’s the main thing,” she said.
For more information, call 304-563-8949.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
