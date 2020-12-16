HUNTINGTON — A woman who was found by Huntington police over the weekend during a kidnapping investigation has died.
Zinya Dooley, 36, of Huntington, is charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of kidnapping in the case. A criminal complaint filed in Cabell Circuit Court accuses Dooley of holding two victims captive at 1751 Buffington Ave. and other addresses in Huntington from Dec. 9-12.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said police were called to the home on a report of two women being held there and removed them from the home before taking them to a hospital.
Cornwell confirmed one woman died Wednesday and added more charges could be forthcoming, pending the results of an autopsy.
Search warrants were executed at several locations throughout Huntington, including the Buffington Avenue home and a home in the 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
The complaint said one woman alleged the defendant used psychological and physical abuse to intimidate them. She accused Dooley of striking her with both open and closed fists, which caused broken teeth and broken bones in her face. The victim has been advised she will need reconstructive surgery as a result, the complaint said.