HUNTINGTON — A woman currently serving a 10-year sentence in the 2014 overdose death of another woman in Huntington is seeking to be released on parole about a year after her sentence was imposed.
Misty Dawn Chapman, 31, was given a 10-year sentence in October 2018 by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson, to be served on home confinement after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, pleading down from her original charge of murder.
Her victim, Racheal Diane Chaney, was found unresponsive Feb. 7, 2014, at her home in the 300 block of 5th Avenue West in Huntington and never revived.
Chapman appeared in Ferguson’s court Friday to request to be released on parole, but Cabell Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers requested the hearing be reset so the victim’s mother could attend. She will return to the courtroom Dec. 12 for both sides, Hammers and defense attorney Abe Saad, to give arguments in the case.
In February 2014, Chaney and Chapman had spent a day at her co-defendant Angela Jarvis’ home taking drugs. Hammers has alleged that Jarvis illegally sold two prescriptions to Chaney, after which Chapman helped inject oxycodone into the woman’s bloodstream at a Milton residence before returning to Chapman’s Huntington home. Chapman said Chaney had issues finding a vein, so she helped her find a vein and inject oxycodone. Chapman said she had passed out on a bed for about 12 hours and woke to find Chaney dead.
After an autopsy, toxicology reports showed Chaney had a lethal dose of morphine from heroin in her system, as well as oxycodone, Hammers had alleged. Saad said Chapman denies involvement with the heroin.
Chapman was originally charged with murder in the case, but an agreement between Hammers and Saad led to Chapman pleading under a statute enacted in 2017 to address overdose deaths in West Virginia.
She was given credit for 194 days served in jail and 715 days spent on home confinement (half of the time she had served on home confinement prior to her sentencing) and has spent about 400 additional days on home confinement after the sentencing.