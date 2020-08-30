HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on child porn charges about two years after state troopers received a tip she was sharing inappropriate videos of a 6-month-old.
Elizabeth Rain-Ann Massie, of the 500 block of Bridge Street in Huntington, was indicted on counts of possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, sexual abuse by a guardian.
Massie was initially arrested in August 2018 after West Virginia State Police troopers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a woman seeking pictures from Massie of a 6-month-old.
The woman offered Massie $1,500 if she would allow a man to take pictures with the children. She declined the offer, but instead sent the woman three videos depicting inappropriate adult contact with the child, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. The woman sent Massie photos of a 4-year-old boy in return.
Massie told police she only remembered some of the conversation because she had recently gone off medication.
In an unrelated case, Colin Lee Cox, of the 600 block of West Division Street, and Brandon Damion May, of the 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue, both in Huntington, were indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and conspiracy.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, May got into an argument with his roommate over an incident involving dogs in December 2019. Cox is accused of giving May a gun, which May then fired.
Police were called to the Chesterfield Avenue home to find a group of people fighting in the street. They later found two spent shell casings, which had hit a nearby home.
The incident was recorded by a neighbor, the complaint said.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in July 2020. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- David James Malanowski, 200 block of Division Street: Third-offense shoplifting.
- Tyquelle Kareem Malique McFarling, Ironton: Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Randall Lee Mayes II, 100 block of 8th Avenue: Domestic battery, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing without a vehicle and obstructing an officer.
- Nicholas R. Mullins, Flatwoods, Kentucky: Third-offense shoplifting.
- Roy Jack Neff, 500 block of 6th Street: Trespassing.
- Ricky Earl Pickens, Apple Grove, West Virginia: Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, obstructing an officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
- Jayna Lee Pumphrey, 300 block of 9th Avenue: Trespassing.
- Robin Lee Nolan, Lexington, Kentucky: Intimidation of a witness, harassment, obscene and threatening communications by computer, cellphones and electronic communication devices.
- Joshua Adam Runyon, unit block of Billy Branch Road, Genoa: Grand larceny.
- Colby Andrew Scott, 1000 block of 7th Avenue: Trespassing and assault on a police officer.
- Donna Jean Speaks, 600 block of West 10th Avenue: Welfare fraud.
- Christopher Tyler Spurrier, Ranger, West Virginia: Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Mark A. Smith Jr., 600 block of 4th Avenue: Second-degree arson.
- Roger Martin Stanley II, 700 block of Jackson Avenue: Wanton endangerment, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm.
- Jedidiah Seth Turner, Lewisburg: Second-degree robbery.
- Devin D. Wesley, Westland, Michigan: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer and fleeing without a vehicle.
- Ronald Lee Westmoreland III, 2500 block of 4th Avenue: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Cody Robert Whitt, 100 block of Coon Creek, Culloden: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
- Marjory Oleta Wise, Springfield, Ohio: Driving under the influence, no insurance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- George Kevin Yancey, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.