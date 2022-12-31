BARBOURSVILLE — A woman was injured Saturday after being struck by some fascia beam at a Barboursville steakhouse.
BARBOURSVILLE — A woman was injured Saturday after being struck by some fascia beam at a Barboursville steakhouse.
The incident took place around 2 p.m. at the Longhorn Steakhouse at Tanyard Station in Barboursville.
"An adult female was injured, but it was not life threatening," said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.
Tatum said the Barboursville Fire Department and village's building inspector were on scene and the restaurant was closed for the day.
There were no structural issues and the "beam" in question was cosmetic, Tatum said. Longhorn will remained closed until the problem is corrected, he added.
Tatum said inspectors anticipated the restaurant could reopen as early as Sunday.
No other details or information was released Saturday.
