ASHLAND — A Sandy Hook, Kentucky, woman died Saturday morning following a crash on Interstate 64 in Boyd County, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Sherry Branham, 57, died after the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by her husband left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle at the 181 westbound entrance ramp to I-64, according to a release from KSP.
Stanley Branham, 62, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. The case remains under investigation. The State Police was assisted on scene by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Cannonsburg Fire Department and Boyd County EMS.