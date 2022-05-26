HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a fatal shooting Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, was charged with murder as well as three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of person prohibited from possession a firearm, and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dispatchers at 911 received a call a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday reporting about 10 shots fired in the area.
Sheila Eanes (Wade), 63, of Huntington, was shot and transferred to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
According to the criminal complaint, Young exited his home with a loaded firearm and fired three rounds toward Eanes’ home, which is across the street. One of the rounds made it into the home and struck Eanes in the head.
Young is detained in Western Regional Jail. Huntington police said he is originally from Michigan.
