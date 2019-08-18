HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman received a bond of more than $200,000 after she was arrested on two outstanding warrants involving drugs and shoplifting allegations.
April Marie Blake, 37, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Huntington Police Department charged her with possession with intent to deliver and third-offense shoplifting.
Her bond was set at $225,000.
Blake was arrested in the 2400 block of Artisan Avenue on Friday, according to Huntington police reports.
In a warrant filed May 17, 2016, by HPD, police allege the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Huntington Police Department Special Investigation Bureau executed a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue and located about 45 grams of heroin on an occupant in the home.
A co-conspirator told police that prior to making entry, Blake had concealed a large quantity of heroin on her person at the request of another man, with whom she was found on the second floor of the home by officers during the raid.
Another warrant alleges Blake, whose address was listed as being in Lesage at the time, said officers had found probable cause that she had committed third-offense shoplifting Oct. 21, 2018.
Blake is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.