HUNTNIGTON — A Huntington mother was among several jailed Thursday after police found her house to be filled with drug paraphernalia, all within the reach of a child.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 800 block of West 4th Street in Huntington on Thursday and found eight adults and one child inside the home. Inside the home, officers allegedly observed multiple capped and uncapped syringes, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and other illegal items.
Whitney Leigh Hensley, 32, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $23,000.
Hensley, a 30-year-old and 63-year-old, both men, were also charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for drug sales. The three listed the West Huntington home as their address. The Herald-Dispatch typically does not identify those charged with misdemeanors.
Another 30-year-old man was arrested inside the home after he was found to have active warrants for domestic assault and sexual abuse, both also misdemeanor charges.
Four others were released from the scene after they were confirmed to not have warrants.
Hensley told police she was the renter of the home and all the adults in the home were drug users. She also identified herself as the mother of the child.
In the child’s bedroom, officers found on a closet shelf, and within reach of the child, an opened used sharps container with multiple used needles inside. Needles were also found under the child’s bed. Officers also found uncapped used needles, one with an unknown fluid in it on a bedroom floor and other drug paraphernalia within reach of the child.
Officers also recovered stolen property linked to numerous burglaries on the Southside neighborhood of Huntington.
A family member responded to the scene to take custody of that child and Child Protective Services was will be notified of the incident.
The owner of the home will receive a nuisance letter informing them of the alleged illegal activity.
More arrests are expected in the near future.