IRONTON — A Lawrence County woman was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual conduct with a 15-year-old male. She was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
Teddy R. Nelson, 47, of Township Road 155E, Pedro, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth and was sentenced to 36 months in prison. Nelson could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
As part of a plea agreement, Nelson won’t face indictment on a charge of escape for failing to show up for sentencing Dec. 22 of last year. The program at STAR can take two to four months to complete.
In other cases, Jonathan D. Bowman, 23, of County Road 53, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in 6.7 grams of meth and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison and will be eligible for early release to STAR after serving 18 months in prison.
- Jessica Withrow, 37, of Memorial Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison. She could be eligible for early release to STAR after serving six months in prison.
- Seth Jeffers, 25, of Gallipolis, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 17 months in prison. Jeffers was released for time already served.
- James Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, Ashland, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 10 to 15 years on three counts of the rape of a 13-year-old girl. The case is set for trial Aug. 22.
- Ashley J. Honaker, 37, of the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, rejected a plea offer of five years in prison on a charge of burglary. Under the plea deal, she could be eligible for early release to STAR after serving three years in prison.
- Laura M. Massie, 32, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR, followed by inpatient drug treatment. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Kevin Gallagher, 66, of Lexington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Jarrod L. Lancaster, 36, of the 300 block of Pearl Street, Ironton, pleaded to aggravated possession of meth, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, identity fraud and resisting arrest. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Kristen L. Mills, 39, of the 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Kenova, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. Final sentencing was set for Aug. 31.