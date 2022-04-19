HUNTINGTON — An Ohio woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of federal funds after embezzling nearly $49,500 from the Huntington Tri-State Airport while employed as its finance director, according to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was the airport’s finance director from September 2017 until Jan. 8, 2021. As finance director, Hall was responsible for accounting, depositing and withdrawing funds from multiple revenue sources including ATMs and vending machines.
According to information from Thompson, Hall admitted that between May 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021, she stopped depositing the full amounts she collected from these machines into the airport’s bank accounts and also took money from those accounts intended for deposit in the ATMs. During this time period, Tri-State Airport received at least $10,000 per year in federal funding, which was deposited in its bank accounts. Hall admitted to diverting nearly $49,500.
Hall pleaded guilty to theft from programs receiving federal funds. She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. She also agreed to pay restitution in the case.
