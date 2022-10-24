IRONTON — A homeless woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Kristina Franc, 36, faces up to six years in prison in the drug case. As part of a plea deal, she could be eligible for release after serving 18 months in prison to complete a program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Final sentencing was set for Nov. 2.
In an unrelated case, April M. Banks, 43, of the 500 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
Jason E. Broughton, 46, of County Road 46, Waterloo, had his bond increased to $150,000 in a drug case.
Tyler E. Butcher, 30, of County Road 120, South Point, pleaded guilty to theft. He was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at STAR, do 200 hours of community service and pay $4,450 in restitution.
Jaylen T. Williams, 23, of Cedar Street, Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 9.
Joshua R. Blair, 33, of Township Road 1379, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
Robert A. Szostek, 47, of the 500 block of 5th Street, Huntington pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
