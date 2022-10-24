The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A homeless woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.

Kristina Franc, 36, faces up to six years in prison in the drug case. As part of a plea deal, she could be eligible for release after serving 18 months in prison to complete a program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.

