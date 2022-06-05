IRONTON — An Ironton woman charged with complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to trafficking in marijuana rejected a plea offer last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Linessa Bailey, 34, of County Road 7D, Ironton, was offered a deal to plead guilty to reckless homicide and testify against a co-defendant and face a three-year prison sentence with possible parole after a year.
Bailey currently faces a prison sentence of 12 to 17-and-a-half years in prison. The case is set for trial Aug. 1.
Her co-defendant, Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, is scheduled to go to trial Monday, June 6, in Ironton. Scott is charged with shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton at 176 County Road 7D last Dec. 9.
“I don’t know what to do,” Bailey said.
She said she was willing to testify in the case but didn’t want to go to prison.
In an unrelated case, Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 39, of Township Road 276N, South Point, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence by cutting off an ankle monitor, vandalism and possession of controlled substances.
He was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
In other cases:
- Tyler Butcher, 20, of County Road 120N, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 75 days in prison and was ordered to pay restitution.
- Patrick O. Thompson, of Private Drive 799, South Point, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to complete a 120-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center and do 200 hours of community service.
- John A. Duty, 40, of Lesage, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. He was allowed to stay in the program and ordered to pay for another 30 days on an ankle monitor and do 200 hours of community service.
- Paul L. Walker Sr., 53, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Jason Bolte, 28, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of robbery. He was ordered to undergo an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
- John Stapleton, 45, of Junior Road, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Stevie Ward, 39, of Liberty Avenue, Ironton, admitted to violating community control sanctions. She was allowed to continue in the program and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Heather Ratliff, 38, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Bond was set at $15,000. She was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get an assessment to see if treatment is needed.
- Cassandra Parker, 29, of Patrick Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to burglary. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Michael Neff, 37, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. Neff also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and to get treatment while the case is pending.
- Lucas Bruce, 26, of Charlotte Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery while the case is pending.
- Michelle Jenkins, 41, of Township Road 606, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
- Tyler Workman, 25, of Parsons Drive, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery. Bond was set at $10,000. If released on bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor. He also was ordered to get an assessment to see if treatment is needed.
- William Waddell III, 31, of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to get an assessment to see if treatment is needed.