HUNTINGTON — A woman has been removed from court-imposed supervision early after successfully completing drug rehabilitation programs while serving probation for her involvement in a Huntington organized criminal enterprise case stemming from state benefit fraud at a West Huntington business.
Latischa Debord, 28, entered rehabilitation in January 2017 after admitting to engaging in an organized criminal enterprise at the now-shuttered Save Way gas station and being sentenced to 10 years. She said she had worked at the business for less than a month before it was raided.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell later let her enter Recovery Point in Charleston after suspending her probationary period of three years. She was offered the alternative sentence after being jailed for overdosing on heroin the day before her sentencing date.
Her attorney said Tuesday that in the years since her sentencing, she had successfully completed the recovery program and drug court in Kanawha County without any problems. She only had about two months left on her probation sentence and assistant prosecutor Sharon Frazier did not object to her being released early.
Debord was one of four individuals prosecuted after a September 2016 raid of the former Save Way gas station in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. A new convenience store has since opened at the location and has no ties to the former business or its owners.
The scheme of Basim Tallozi, 65, and Samir Tallozi involved benefit fraud by exchanging cash for a fraction of the value of at least $5,000 in government food benefit cards at the gas station.
The brothers admitted that together, and with employees of the former Save Way gas station, customers would be given lists of items needed to stock the store in exchange for 50% of the items’ cash value. On at least one occasion, items were brought to the brothers’ home. On some occasions, customers were transported to different businesses to make the purchases.
The business had a don’t-ask, don’t-tell policy as to how the items were purchased. Only a receipt was required for the transaction to prove the items were not stolen.
An increase in theft, drug trafficking and prostitution at and near the West Huntington neighborhood was a direct result of the illegal trading and food stamp fraud, Cabell County assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham previously said.
Both brothers said they did not understand what they were doing was against the law at the time of their arrest.
Samir Tallozi was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal enterprise and benefit fraud. Both brothers additionally were fined $25,000 each and the now-defunct business of Save Way was fined $250,000 under the knowledge it will not be collected.
Basim Tallozi is serving a 16- to 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in June 2017 to eight counts including conspiracy, engaging in an organized criminal enterprise, recruiting members to join an organized criminal enterprise and benefit fraud. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of marijuana and one count of delivery of crystal meth.
Basim Tallozi admitted to giving drugs, including meth and marijuana, to beneficiaries four times in place of the 50% cash value.
Co-defendant Joy Black also successfully completed a drug court program in Cabell County last year as part of her sentencing.