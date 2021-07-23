HUNTINGTON — A Michigan woman caught with more than 350 high-power oxycodone pills was sentenced in federal court Monday to a prison term.
Tuniesia Monique Adams, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. She was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve three years in federal prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said on Nov. 29, 2016, Adams transported 382 30-miligram oxycodone pills from Detroit to Fort Gay in Wayne County, where she intended to sell them with the help of another person. When Adams met with that person, they were approached by law enforcement officers who discovered and seized the pills.
Adams admitted she intended to sell the pills and that she had made previous trips from Detroit to sell pills in Wayne County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.