HUNTINGTON — A former employee of a Huntington insurance and investments company was sentenced Monday after admitting to embezzling and laundering more than $400,000 from the firm.
Jessica Lynn Bailey, 40, who also is known by the last names of McMichen Harvey, Jordan, Webb and Harvey, was indicted in August 2019 on six counts of forgery, five counts each of fraudulent use of an access device, embezzlement and uttering, two counts of computer fraud and one count each of fraudulent schemes and money laundering, all stemming from her employment with Pryce Haynes Associates.
Bailey pleaded guilty to all 25 counts of the indictment. As part of the plea, she forfeited all her property — including a camper and bank account — with the exception of three vehicles, which were upside down in their loans.
Assistant Cabell County Prosecutor Joe Fincham said the conviction was the first under the state’s money laundering statute.
She was sentenced Monday to serve five years and five months of probation with the condition she pay $250,000 in restitution, due in monthly installments. Any missed payment could lead to her probation being revoked.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard sentenced her to serve a combined seven- to 10-year prison sentence, should she fail her probationary period. Bailey also waived her right to a hearing to determine her restitution amount, appeal her case to a higher court and expungement of the charges.
According to the indictment, Bailey had been employed as an office manager and bookkeeper with Pryce Haynes Associates from September 2016 to April 2019, at which time she became an authorized user on the company’s Capital One credit card and opened an American Express account without the company’s permission.
Bailey made 1,944 transactions with those cards, totaling more than $328,123, to spend on goods and services for her personal use. She allegedly used the money for personal vacations, clothing, food, Weight Watchers, attorney fees, child support and more personal items.
The indictment said in order to conceal the transactions, she embezzled nearly $400,000 from the victim’s bank accounts and laundered the money by making payments to the credit cards.
She embezzled $58,000 from the Pryce Haynes Associates’ health savings account by forging documents to liquidate funds in the account, $322,781 from the company’s bank accounts in 216 transactions and another $14,883 from an automated clearing house account. The defendant also forged 41 checks made to cash totaling $29,216.
The indictment says at one point Bailey forged her boss’ signature on loan documents for a travel camper, which was purchased with the victim’s credit card and included interest. The camper was later traded in for a new one and titled into another person’s name in order to conceal the fraud, the indictment said.
The embezzled and laundered funds were placed into two bank accounts and 13 PayPal accounts, which are all listed as forfeiture items in the case, along with the vehicles and ring taken into possession by police in August after the indictment was returned.