HUNTINGTON — A Charleston woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine throughout the state, including in the Huntington area, was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Melanie Lynne Curnutte, 58, was sentenced to serve one year and a day in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, between the fall of 2018 and September 2019, Curnutte conspired with several people to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington and Charleston areas.
During the conspiracy, Curnutte repeatedly obtained quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron to Huntington.
Curnutte relied on people from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to her, and she would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to customers. Curnutte admitted that she was aware that some of her customers intended to distribute the methamphetamine she provided to them.
An indictment said Curnutte and her co-defendants possessed more than 500 grams of meth at one time.
Curnutte was one of 21 indicted by a Beckley grand jury in 2019 as part of a drug investigation.