IRONTON — A homeless Lawrence County woman was sentenced to six years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Kristina Franc, 37, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Franc could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto Court to complete a four- to six-month program.

