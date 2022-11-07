IRONTON — A homeless Lawrence County woman was sentenced to six years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Kristina Franc, 37, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Franc could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto Court to complete a four- to six-month program.
In an unrelated case, Samantha Bentley, 28, of Township Road 1186, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She could be sentenced to four to six years in prison. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 30.
In other cases:
Sara Shanks, 36, of the 1600 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, was sentenced to 36 months in prison with the possibility of parole after serving six months.
James Bowles, 38, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs. He could be sentenced up to six years in prison. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 30.
Shawn Brown, 25, of the 200 block of 35th Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a theft case. He was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to get treatment.
Devonn Thomas, 29, of Leipsic, Ohio, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get drug treatment.
William Newcomb, 36, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $50,000.
Amir Faraj, 25, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $25,000, and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
James Adams of Cole Avenue, West Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get drug or alcohol counseling and treatment, if needed.
