Western Regional Jail in Barboursville is pictured. West Virginia law enforcement and correctional worker unions have asked for hazard pay for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and methamphetamine inside a local jail.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced Judy Ann Goodman, 32, to two months in prison and three years of supervised release.

