HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and methamphetamine inside a local jail.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced Judy Ann Goodman, 32, to two months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Goodman faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Goodman conspired with a Western Regional Jail inmate on Oct. 6, 2022, to smuggle in a package of Suboxone and methamphetamine into the jail.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation recorded the phone call between inmate Corey Michael Perkins, 34, and Goodman.
Goodman admitted that she helped pay a woman working at the jail, Bryanna Danielle Kern, to transport the drugs into the jail. Investigators intercepted the package when the jail worker attempted to deliver it.
According to court documents, Kern agreed to deliver a package containing Suboxone to an inmate in exchange for $2,000. After Kern arrived at work, her vehicle was searched by investigators, who found the package and payment.
Kern pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone.
Goodman admitted the package contained 126 Suboxone strips and approximately 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The West Virginia State Police forensic laboratory confirmed that the controlled substances were buprenorphine and 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Perkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and methamphetamine on Aug. 14 and will be sentenced Nov. 13. Perkins will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
Perkins previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs into the jail in another case in August 2022.
According to the court, Perkins pleaded to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the Western Regional Jail from November to December in 2020. Perkins was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison in the case.
