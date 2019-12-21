BLOX police.jpg

BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while walking on 5th Street, near Miller Road, in Huntington on Friday night.

Angel L. Johnson, 29, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, but later died at the hospital, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.

Cornwell said the Huntington Police Department’s drug recognition experts responded to the scene to assess the driver and impairment was not a factor.

“No charges will be filed at this time, but that may or may not change once the crash reconstructionists have completed their investigation,” Cornwell said.

The road remained closed until around midnight Friday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.