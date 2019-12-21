HUNTINGTON — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while walking on 5th Street, near Miller Road, in Huntington on Friday night.
Angel L. Johnson, 29, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, but later died at the hospital, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.
Cornwell said the Huntington Police Department’s drug recognition experts responded to the scene to assess the driver and impairment was not a factor.
“No charges will be filed at this time, but that may or may not change once the crash reconstructionists have completed their investigation,” Cornwell said.
The road remained closed until around midnight Friday.