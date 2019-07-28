BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The story goes like this: On a hot summer night in August 1955, a farming family in the Christian County town of Kelly experienced an "invasion" from gray "little men."
A shootout ensued, as well as a brief investigation by a couple dozen police officers, soldiers and reporters. But they found no fur, no blood, no guts and no bodies. Just ammunition shells and holes in the woodwork.
That's the short version. On Tuesday at the Warren County Public Library's Bob Kirby Branch, Geraldine Sutton Stith, the daughter of one of the event's supposed witnesses, narrated the longer story as if she was opening the inciting incident of a science-fiction novel.
"Our hound dog, flying by, tail tucked, ears tucked, (came) running under the porch," said Stith, who spoke with a rural Kentucky accent and appeared in bell bottoms and a black choker with a green alien pendant.
Then young family members saw "a silver object" with a rainbow floating behind it. Before long, little gray men started appearing at the house, and a couple family members began firing rifles.
"These were country boys. They could shoot a squirrel running through the tree," Stith said.
At one point, Stith's grandmother questioned whether the little men were actually dangerous.
"My grandmother was a very kindhearted person. She probably would have invited Bigfoot in if he needed help," Stith said.
Then there was quiet, and the family fled in their trucks to the Hopkinsville Police Department.
Soon after, "a caravan of vehicles drove to little bitsy Kelly. There were soldiers, officers and reporters," Stith said.
And subsequently, people flooded Kelly and started camping in the family's yard. The family moved within two weeks of the incident to escape the circus. But they never found peace of mind about the situation.
"Everyone was making fun of the situation," Stith said. "They chalked it up to uneducated hillbillies. They're going to hide that stuff. That's just how it is.
"I was 8 years old when I was told the story, and it scared the bejesus out of me. Until the day my dad died, I think that fear stayed in his mind."
Over the years, folks told Stith they wished the events happened to them. Stith rejects the notion: "No, you wouldn't. You'd pee your pants and run away. Or you would get your shotgun out."
Throughout the presentation, Stith reiterated numerous times that "it's an amazing story."
That's why she helped launch the annual Kelly Little Green Men Days Festival, and provided insight for a fictional film based on the event, called the "Invasion of Kelly."
"We don't know everything out here. ... We need to have some fun out here," she said.
After the discussion, some people gathered outside the library to discuss weird tales they had heard or experienced.
Craig Kemp, of Bowling Green, attended with his grandparents, who live in Hopkinsville.
"It's wild to believe," Kemp said, expressing that he was of mixed mind about the story's credibility.
Bob Deane, a self-described fan of "The X-Files" television show and resident of Bowling Green, thought the presentation was decent.
"I think stuff like that can happen. I think it would be presumptuous for us to assume there aren't any beings on other planets," he said.
Majorie Miller, of Scottsville, had never heard of the Kelly incident, but she regularly attends events at the library.
"I thought it was very interesting. I was surprised I'd never heard about it," Miller said. "It's believable."
Joseph Perkins, of Bowling Green, was also unaware of the tale. But he was a little more skeptical.
"They've never found a Bigfoot," Perkins said.
But he bought the film, and might even visit the farm in Kelly.