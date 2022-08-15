BARBOURSVILLE — The estate of a Charleston man is claiming he died after obtaining fentanyl while incarcerated at Western Regional Jail in 2020.
Melissa Beckner, the sister of Thomas E. Oxley Jr., filed a civil lawsuit July 22 in Kanawha Circuit Court against the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Oxley was incarcerated July 26, 2020, at the Western Regional Jail and charged with speeding in Milton. He was pronounced dead a day later.
Beckner accused the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation of one count of malicious conduct.
“WVDCR staff did not adequately help Thomas Oxley, nor did they insist or ensure that he receive the medical interventions he so desperately needed,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit stated that Oxley was combative with officers during the arrest and tried to defecate and throw feces at them.
The officers took Oxley directly to the jail instead of medical clearance.
When transported to the jail, Oxley was reported to be growling at medical staff, and a spit mask was placed on him. The jail reported that officers also used pepper spray on him during the booking process.
Oxley was placed in the medical unit where he was showing signs of resting tachycardia and tachypnea — irregular heart rhythms and abnormal rapid breathing. He told officers that he had a history of high blood pressure and hepatitis C, and he was previously placed on withdrawals of heroin, benzo, opiate and/or alcohol during previous incarcerations.
Only two sets of vital signs were recorded while Oxley was incarcerated, and he was supposed to be monitored for 14 days.
Chart notes included in the lawsuit indicate some screenings occurred where no vital signs were taken, and others show that Oxley refused medical assessments.
Oxley was transported to a local hospital July 27 after a medical emergency was called in the evening. He was pronounced dead around 9:35 p.m. at a hospital.
The autopsy report listed his cause of death as polysubstance intoxication and the levels of fentanyl reported “can only be explained by post-arrest ingestion of same.” The lawsuit stated that there was no evidence that Oxley ballooned a large quantity of fentanyl into jail in his gastrointestinal tract.
The lawsuit reported that WVDCR’s health services contractor in 2019 placed 21,866 inmates on its detox protocol, meaning 48.6% of the inmates in the state were placed to control their detoxication.
“Security checks are undertaken to confirm that all inmates are alive, well, and accounted for,” the lawsuit stated. “The WVDCR and its WRJ facility failed to prevent the sale, exchange and use of controlled substances within the walls of WRJ.”
Beckner requested compensatory damages for her brother’s pain and suffering prior to his death, for the sorrow and emotional suffering of his beneficiaries and for the loss of emotional support, society and companionship to his beneficiaries. She also requested pre- and post- judgement interests, attorney fees, court costs and other relief.
