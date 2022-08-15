The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

0615_Jail Bill_02
Western Regional Jail in Barboursville is pictured. West Virginia law enforcement and correctional worker unions have asked for hazard pay for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 File photo

BARBOURSVILLE — The estate of a Charleston man is claiming he died after obtaining fentanyl while incarcerated at Western Regional Jail in 2020.

Melissa Beckner, the sister of Thomas E. Oxley Jr., filed a civil lawsuit July 22 in Kanawha Circuit Court against the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Oxley was incarcerated July 26, 2020, at the Western Regional Jail and charged with speeding in Milton. He was pronounced dead a day later.

