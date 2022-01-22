HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman convicted of stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services is set to be sentenced Monday.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in September 2021 surrounding her employment with River Valley Child Development Services (RVCDS), which provides resources for children and families in the area, including after-school programs and food programs to running branches of the state’s Birth to Three program.
She faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of at least $250,000 at her sentencing at 11 a.m. Monday at the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building.
In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Scott said Phillips’ conduct was reprehensible.
“Her crime demonstrates a lack of empathy, as well as a cold willingness to take advantage of others when they were vulnerable and dependent on her,” she said. “Defendant preyed on the very nonprofit that provided her stable employment for over three decades.”
In his sentencing memorandum, Phillips’ attorney David R. Bungard asked that Phillips be sentenced to five years in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
Before her termination around September 2020, Phillips, who had worked for the agency since 1986, was responsible for all financial operations of RVCDS, which received millions of dollars in funding from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education to help fund its programs.
Federal agents said Phillips had opened a faux bank account using the agency’s name and federal employer identification number around 2001 and for two decades would move funds from RVCDS to the account. She would then issue checks directly to herself and her business, Attitude Aviation. The airline service company received about $3.4 million, while Phillips received about $1.15 million, federal agents said.
To cover her tracks, Phillips created false invoices, they said.
Susan Brodof, executive director of River Valley Child Development Services, said in April that a new employee noticed red flags after Phillips’ departure in fall 2020, which led to the internal investigation before it was turned over to police.
Phillips caused the reputation of River Valley to suffer and the nonprofit had to devote substantial resources to reconcile its relationship with the community, donors and to audit its accounting and tax liabilities, Scott said.
The majority of the embezzled funds went to Attitude Aviation to purchase several aircraft and go toward operational costs, which Scott said showed she prioritized her private company over a children’s nonprofit to which she owed a fiduciary duty.
The funds also went to her personal use and other “charitable causes,” her attorney said.
Scott said some of the embezzled money paid for a 3,000-square-foot home in Chesapeake; a 4,535-square-foot lake house on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia that cost $695,000; and several vehicles — including a 2016 Lexus and a 2019 GMC Sierra Denali.
She is expected to be ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,721,731.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property belonging to Phillips is subject to forfeiture, including $964,000; other small check amounts; property located at 286 Township Road 1483 in Chesapeake and 4400 Augusta Way in Wirtz, Virginia; three vehicles; and any interest in Attitude Aviation.
As of last week, Phillips had contributed more than $868,000 toward her restitution, but the balance remains at more than $3.8 million.
The nonprofit is also requesting nearly $70,000 to cover accounting, auditing, attorney and public relations fees as a result of her actions.
Considering her age and income, Phillips will likely never be able to pay it off, Bungard said.
Bungard said Phillips suffers from alcoholism due to her late husband’s accident in 1998, as well as depression and anxiety, for which she takes medication and attends substance use counseling. While on home confinement for this case, Phillips ingested a large amount of isopropyl alcohol and was hospitalized as a result.
Her income is currently limited to her Social Security benefits and her late husband’s VA pension. She was denied a monthly retirement benefit she paid into for 30 years because of her actions. She is challenging that denial and, should she be successful, Phillips plans to send the six-figure check to pay for restitution, Bungard said. She has already sold several aircrafts and other items to pay toward restitution.
Bungard said Phillips did not contest the forfeiture of every real and personal property asset titled in her name, as well as her interest in Attitude Aviation.
In the end, he said, she will not have a home to return to, homes to vacation at or cars to drive once she is out of prison.