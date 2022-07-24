MILTON — An Ashford woman was arrested Saturday evening on multiple charges after leading police officers on a high-speed chase, according to the Milton Police Department.
Milton police said Jessica Beall, 32, of Ashford, was initially stopped on Interstate 64 for registration and equipment violations.
Police said Beall got off at the Barboursville exit and circled behind the McDonald's, where officers from Milton and Barboursville attempted to block her in. Beall jumped the curb and escaped, making her way to Aldi in Barboursville where she was successfully boxed in by officers, police reported.
Officers said Beall resisted being removed from her car and being handcuffed. She was charged with felony fleeing with reckless disregard, child neglect creating a risk of injury, obstruction of officers, improper registration and illegal tint.
Beall was taken directly to Western Regional Jail in Barboursville pending arraignment.
Police said a young child who was in the car during the pursuit was taken by Child Protective Services. Additionally, a small pig that was in the car was turned over to animal control officials.
The Barboursville Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff's deputies and the West Virginia State Police assisted in the incident, which police said remains under investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police added.
