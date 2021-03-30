The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington will meet virtually via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Members will receive an emailed invitation to the virtual meeting.

The program will be presented by Rebekah Perry Franks, a professional zoologist and rehabilitator who is the Wildlife Education Director and Assistant Manager at Heritage Farm Museum & Village, a Smithsonian affiliate.

Dee Ashworth will give the invocation, and Janice Chandler Gold and Sharon Smith will present the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic music.

The Woman’s Club of Huntington’s purpose is to improve our community through volunteer service. For more information, call President Amy Ricard at 304-638-7651.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.