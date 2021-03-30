HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington will meet virtually via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Members will receive an emailed invitation to the virtual meeting.
The program will be presented by Rebekah Perry Franks, a professional zoologist and rehabilitator who is the Wildlife Education Director and Assistant Manager at Heritage Farm Museum & Village, a Smithsonian affiliate.
Dee Ashworth will give the invocation, and Janice Chandler Gold and Sharon Smith will present the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic music.
The Woman’s Club of Huntington’s purpose is to improve our community through volunteer service. For more information, call President Amy Ricard at 304-638-7651.