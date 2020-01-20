HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of young girls eager to experience the thrill of college athletics packed the Chris Cline Athletic Complex Indoor Facility Sunday afternoon at the 23rd annual Sweetheart Clinic.
The free clinic gave participating girls ages 4 to 12 the opportunity to learn developmental skills in tennis, volleyball, swim, golf, basketball, softball, track and field, cheer and soccer from Marshall University women’s coaches and student athletes.
Ari Aganus, Marshall head volleyball coach, said the event helps young women navigate obstacles they may face in athletics.
“With young women, we’re told we have to fall in line with certain things, and this just breaks the barriers to be able to show how cool it is to play sports,” Aganus said. “It’s very empowering for women, and it’s very empowering for these little girls to know they can do anything they want, and I think that’s kind of where it stems from.”
Participants moved through nine stations representing each sport throughout the day, which Aganus said might help them choose a sport to focus on later in life.
“It’s every sport we have here that they get to dip their toes in to see if they might be interested, even if it is for just little increments, they’re able to go in one day to go from sport to sport, and maybe in five years they pick one of those, so it’s amazing,” Aganus said. “I have never seen anything like it.”
While the clinic provided an incredible opportunity for girls around the state, Aganus said, it also gave student-athletes a chance to reflect on their passion for their chosen sport.
“It’s a way to give back to the community, but another friendly reminder that you were this person at one time and you started at one point with the same kind of glow in your eyes, so when you feel frustrated and school and the sport is taking a lot from you in college, you get to see their shining faces,” Aganus said. “I think it impacts them a lot, and at the end of the day, I think they come out with a re-energized feeling for the sport.”
Marshall volleyball player Ciara DeBell worked with the girls at the Sweetheart Clinic for the third time and said it’s something her team looks forward to each year.
“We love coming out here every year. It’s so much fun and gives us a time to give back to everybody,” DeBell said. “We get to hang out with kids and they get to hang out with us, and they love it and we do, too.”
DeBell said it’s rewarding to serve as a role model to kids of all ages who are interested in volleyball or any sport.
“I was really little when I started, and I’d go to a bunch of college games when I was little, so I always looked up to bigger kids,” DeBell said. “It’s awesome that they’re able to look up to us and all of the other sports. We’ve all been there, and we’ve all been in that position.”
Tyler Able, assistant athletic director of marketing, said the event gave girls the opportunity to realize how life-changing sports can be.
“They get to experience this great indoor athletic facility and realize how special athletics is,” he said.
The day concluded with a pep rally led by Marshall cheerleaders and a pizza party provided by Marco’s Pizza.