HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Diversity, Inclusion and Community Town Hall Series continues virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, with “A Conversation on the Advancement of Women in Healthcare.”

Panelists include: Paulette Wehner, vice dean for graduate medical education, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Ginger Boles, program director, Physician Assistant Program, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Janet Wolcott, clinical pharmacy specialist and residency director, Cabell Huntington Hospital, and certified life coach; Cynthia Jones, assistant professor and director of Pre-Pharmacy Living Learning Community, Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

Free registration is available at https://jcesomodi.typeform.com/to/f9P698YQ.

