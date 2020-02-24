Women incarcerated in West Virginia’s jails and prisons would have the option of either using pads or tampons if a bill passed by the state Senate on Friday becomes law.
Senate Bill 484 is relatively short and simple, and it will give women incarcerated in the state options for comfort while they’re menstruating while in the state’s custody.
The Senate approved the measure by a vote of 32-0 Friday morning.
Currently, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation supplies pads for incarcerated women free of charge. If it becomes law, SB 484 would give women the option of tampons or pads.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, referred to the fiscal note for the bill, which showed it would cost about $80,000 for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to purchase tampons.
On Tuesday, Brad Douglas, chief of staff for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told members of the Senate Finance Committee that the cost of purchasing tampons will be blunted by the savings from buying fewer pads.
To that extent, Division of Corrections officials plan to update the fiscal note it submitted to the Senate to reflect a more precise cost balance for providing tampons to women, said Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
The division’s estimate was based on fiscal year 2019, which was July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, when 1,548 women were incarcerated in West Virginia.
As of Friday, there were 957 women incarcerated in the state’s 10 regional jails and 580 women in prison, Messina said.
In the state’s Community Corrections facility in Charleston, there were 53 women, Messina said. That facility has a co-ed work-release program and a Residential Substance Abuse Treatment unit.
Senate Bill 484 will advance to the House of Delegates for consideration.