HUNTINGTON — Two women accused of murder and kidnapping in the beating of two others in Huntington last year have been indicted.
Zinya Rose Dooley, 36, and Freda K. Ingels, 41, were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury with murder and malicious assault. Dooley was also charged with kidnapping.
Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said the investigation began when police were called Dec. 12, 2020, to 1751 Buffington Ave. on a report of two women being held captive. Police removed the women, Bertha Bryant and Pollyanna Graybeal, from the home before taking them to a hospital.
During their investigation, they found the women had been held from Dec. 9-12 and beaten by at least two others in front of several witnesses. Search warrants were executed throughout several places the women had been held, Cornwell said, including the Buffington Avenue and Marcum Terrace locations.
Dooley and Ingles are accused of striking Bryant in the head and body multiple times with their hands, feet and foreign objects in front of witnesses. Bryant died from her injuries Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
An autopsy determined Bryant’s cause of death was “intra-cranial hematoma,” which is believed to have been caused by injuries inflicted by Ingels.
The complaints said Graybeal accused Dooley of using psychological and physical abuse to intimidate them. She accused Dooley of striking her with both open and closed fists, which caused broken teeth and broken bones in her face.
The women are also accused of kicking Graybeal in the face at least twice inside Ingels’ 1506 Marcum Terrace apartment.
Police were told Graybeal had needed reconstructive surgery on her face to correct the injuries.
Both women are currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
