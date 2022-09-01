Hurricane Police Department Sgt. Chris Eggleton and Putnam County Detective Julie Leport demonstrate a defensive technique during the Hurricane Police Department’s eight-week women’s R.A.D. (rape aggression defense) class on Tuesday in Hurricane, W.Va.
Hurricane Police Department Sgt. Chris Eggleton and Putnam County Detective Julie Leport demonstrate a defensive technique during the Hurricane Police Department’s eight-week women’s R.A.D. (rape aggression defense) class on Tuesday in Hurricane, W.Va.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Women of all ages gather weekly at the Hurricane Police Department training facility to learn how to defend themselves.
The eight-week self-defense class is taught by Sgt. Chris Eggleton and Putnam County Detective Julie Leport to help participants become aware of predators and learn safety techniques.
“I think everybody should take these type of courses to be able to defend themselves, but women especially. I feel like sometimes (women) are preyed upon because certain individuals see them as the weaker sex,” Eggleton said. “I love it when I see stories about women that fight back and fight off their attacker.”
Based off the R.A.D. program (rape aggression defense), the class includes educational components comprised of lecture, discussion and physical resistive strategies.
The instructors discuss ways to be alert and aware — avoid checking phones, park in lit areas and know where the closest exit is — and techniques to respond to unsolicited touching and ground defense forms.
The current class is made up of eight students, ranging in ages from a high schooler to some who are taking the class before retirement.
“A lot of women are shy at first and don’t really know what to do. By this point in the class, they’re all having fun and everybody’s amped up. … They’re seeing that these techniques work, and it’s just exciting to see them grow in eight weeks,” Eggleton said.
The prepaid course has two classes left.
Eggleton said the course doesn’t always end for the students at the eight-week mark.
“We see over time that some of these ladies stay in contact with each other. They make a little bit of a bond in these classes. They text, and I know some of them have practiced together outside of the class,” Eggleton said. “We offer that once you take the class, you can come back for free to the next class.”
That’s what Jessica Hodge, 42, of Hurricane, did. Hodge joined her first class in 2019 — the last class available before the COVID-19 pandemic began — and she participated in the 2022 course to freshen up her skills.
“I initially joined the class because I felt like I should be able to defend myself,” said Hodge, who as a runner is often on the road by herself. “It was a huge blessing to me to be able to take the class again.”
Hodge said she talks about the course with all the women in her life.
“If I had daughters, this would be something that I would definitely want them to do,” she said. “Sergeant Eggleton and Detective Leport do a phenomenal job. … When you learn and practice (these techniques), you realize what they are teaching you is literally life-saving.”
Eggleton said he has practiced martial arts about the same amount of time he has been employed with the Hurricane Police Department — a total of 16 years.
Eggleton said the course wouldn’t be as successful without the help of his course partner, Leport.
“I can connect with them as much as I can, but, you know, to have a strong female lead there to demonstrate and show that they can do this, it just makes it that much better,” Eggleton said.
To speak to a local advocate for support as a victim of assault or stalking, call CONTACT’s 24/7 hotline at 866-399-7273.
