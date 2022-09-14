The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Abortion Providers
Buy Now

Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, poses for a photo in Charleston on Feb. 25.

 Chris Jackson | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — Despite the wishes of several state lawmakers, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia will not close its doors after the Legislature passed a near-total ban on abortion Tuesday.

But for the second time in three months, the health clinic will no longer offer abortion services.

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.