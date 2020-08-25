CHARLESTON — In spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, events and ceremonies have been planned for Wednesday, Aug. 26, to commemorate Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.
Congress passed the 19th Amendment in June 1919, and at least 36 states needed to vote in favor of the amendment for it to become law. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. The amendment was certified as law at a White House ceremony on Aug. 26, 1920.
“Not even a pandemic could keep us from celebrating this historic milestone in our nation’s history,” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “It is important for us to recognize the tremendous contributions women have made to our country and to West Virginia.”
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, a ceremony in the governor’s office will include a special presentation about the history of women’s suffrage in West Virginia and the presentation of a proclamation commemorating the anniversary. The ceremony will be broadcasted live to the secretary of state’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/wvsos).
In addition to the ceremony in the governor’s office, several organizations are hosting events across West Virginia commemorating the occasion, including:
Aug. 25 from 5-6 p.m. in Dunbar — GFCW Woman’s Club of Dunbar hosts the 100th Celebration March. Open to the public. Period attire and signs are encouraged. The march will begin at Econo Lodge (100 Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar) and end at the 13th Street parking lot.
Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. (virtually) — The West Virginia Women’s Commission announces the 2020 Legacy of Women Award winners. The awards are given to women who have participated in shaping the state or the nation in their role as women achievers for tomorrow’s female leaders. The awards are named for outstanding women in West Virginia’s history. The event will take place live on the Women’s Commission Facebook page: facebook.com/WVaWomen.
Aug. 26, at noon (virtually) — Kanawha Valley NOW will sponsor a virtual presentation on suffrage and ratification of the 19th Amendment in West Virginia. Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/3gmJ3uF. Zoom Meeting ID: 894 3702 8485. Passcode: 326070.
Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. (virtually) — Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will host Courage, Cookies and Cocktails, a virtual event. Learn more and register here: https://bit.ly/3gwXTjp.
Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. (virtually) — WVU Libraries hosts a virtual talk with Barbara Evans Fleischauer and Eleanor Smeal. Fleischauer, a member of the House of Delegates, will introduce Smeal, former president of the National Organization for Women and publisher of Ms. Magazine. This program will be hosted virtually on Zoom. Register to participate here: https://bit.ly/3aRpYjh.
For more events and information about the Coordinating Committee, visit https://sos.wv.gov/about/Pages/WV19Amend.aspx.