The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Abortion Ban West Virginia

The Women's Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez poses for a photo in Charleston on Feb 25, 2022. 

 AP file photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia's sole abortion provider has dropped its challenge of the state's near-total ban on the procedure, according to a court filing.

The Women's Health Center of West Virginia on Monday filed a notice in federal court of the voluntary dismissal of its case challenging the constitutionality of the state's abortion law.

Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you