Environmental resources specialist Garrett Hoover teaches children in the Wonders of Water youth camp about the insects that live in the Hoeft Marsh during a visit to the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday in Glenwood, W.Va.
Environmental resources specialist Garrett Hoover teaches children in the Wonders of Water youth camp about the insects that live in the Hoeft Marsh during a visit to the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
Project W.E.T. coordinator Tomi Bergstrom, left, and wetland specialist Sara Miller discuss native plants with children in the Wonders of Water youth camp during a visit to the Hoeft Marsh in the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
Environmental resources specialist Garrett Hoover teaches children in the Wonders of Water youth camp about the insects that live in the Hoeft Marsh during a visit to the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
Environmental resources specialist Garrett Hoover teaches children in the Wonders of Water youth camp about the insects that live in the Hoeft Marsh during a visit to the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday in Glenwood, W.Va.
Environmental resources specialist Garrett Hoover teaches children in the Wonders of Water youth camp about the insects that live in the Hoeft Marsh during a visit to the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
Project W.E.T. coordinator Tomi Bergstrom, left, and wetland specialist Sara Miller discuss native plants with children in the Wonders of Water youth camp during a visit to the Hoeft Marsh in the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
Environmental resources specialist Garrett Hoover teaches children in the Wonders of Water youth camp about the insects that live in the Hoeft Marsh during a visit to the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Glenwood, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — Wonders of Water, a summer camp sponsored by the National Youth Science Foundation, kicked off this week at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
This program is for students in grades 4-9 and introduces topics like stream ecology, aquatic life, green infrastructure, stormwater pollution and more. Students will learn how to identify aquatic life through hands-on activities and daily field trips to local water sources.
Each day lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch and snacks included, and the program runs through Friday, June 10.
So far, these young biologists have traveled to the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant, the floodwall, the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area’s Hoeft Marsh and a few other locations, taking tours and learning about macroinvertebrates and fish.
Students have also learned about waterborne diseases and their own water-footprint.
Lessons and activities are organized daily by the lead educators Tomi Bergstrom, West Virginia Project W.E.T. coordinator; Thomas Aluise, youth program coordinator of West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection; and Carrie Denvir, stormwater program analyst of Huntington Stormwater Utility.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.